Employees, pensioners warn to intensify agitation if demands not met, stage protest in Dharamshala

Dharamshala Nov 28

A large number of state employees and pensioners, led by national senior vice president of the Indian state pensioners federation Ghanshyam Sharma, staged a protest at the Dharamshala Police Ground on Friday, voicing sharp criticism of the Sukhu government's policies.

Their demands include immediate decisions on pending Dearness Allowance, salaries, pension payments, medical bill clearance, reinstatement of Himcare benefits, and OPS commitments.

Representatives of various employee and pensioner organisations participated in the demonstration, accusing the government of "failing" to fulfil promises, pushing the state into "financial disorder" and taking decisions detrimental to employees.

Addressing the rally, Sharma said the government had sought the support of employees and pensioners by assuring the timely disbursal of Old Pension Scheme benefits, salaries, pensions, DA and medical reimbursements. "However, even after three years in power, most of these assurances remain unfulfilled and instead of improving, the situation is deteriorating," he alleged.

He further claimed that despite the state's rising debt burden, instalments of DA, arrears, and health-related schemes like Himcare were being cut or delayed, creating serious difficulties for retired employees seeking medical treatment.

Speakers at the rally expressed anger over the government's alleged neglect of employee-related issues during the ongoing winter session of the state Assembly.

They also criticised the decision to shift the protest venue from Zorawar stadium to the Police Ground, calling it a sign of the government's "panic" and "anti-employee attitude."

They also warned that if the government did not take immediate decisions regarding these issues, the agitation would be intensified, with state-wide programmes to be announced soon.

"This struggle is not against any particular political party. It is a fight for rights, dignity, and a secure future for employees and pensioners. We will not step back until justice is delivered," said Sharma, urging all organisations to maintain unity and continue the movement in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

District Kangra convener of the HP pensioners joint action committee, Ravinder Singh Rana, said that this demonstration marked a "historic protest" against the state government's indifferent approach.

He added that pensioners from all state government departments, boards, and corporations submitted a representation in Dharamshala, demanding speedy resolution of their long-pending issues and immediate release of dues in the interest of pensioners, family pensioners, and their dependents.

