Three militants killed on Srinagar’s outskirts in 18-hour encounter

Three militants were killed after an 18-hour gunfight between security forces and militants in Mujgund area on city outskirts on Sunday which also led to destruction of four houses near the encounter site.

An army spokesman said that the bodies of three militants were retrieved besides the recovery of weapons and warlike stores. “Operation over,” the army spokesman said just after noon

Kashmir police in a statement said that the identities and affiliations of the slain militants are being ascertained.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter,” it said.

Local reports said that five security forces personnel were injured in the initial exchange of fire on Saturday evening. The police, however, said that one army man was injured.

Fierce clashes between stone throwing youth and security forces also were going on around the encounter site.

“Security forces fired dozens of tear gas shells and pellets to disperse the youth,” an eyewitness said.

He said that four houses were destroyed in the blasts during the gunfight.

On Saturday evening, security forces cordoned the Mujgund area which falls on the road to north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after inputs that militants were hiding there.

A police officer said that during the search operation, the search party was fired upon by the hiding militants. “The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the initial exchange of fire one army jawan sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

The police has requested people not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. “People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any,” the police officer said.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 11:09 IST