Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

May 28, 2019 14:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the militants from escaping, said a police official.(HT File Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district Tuesday, police said.

There were no reports of any casualties on either side so far, a police official said.

“A brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Kachwan forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag district,” he said.

He said additional forces have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the militants from escaping.

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:55 IST

