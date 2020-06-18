Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 07:05 IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.