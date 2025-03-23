Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kathua

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said. Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kathua(HT File Photo)

A search operation was launched in the Sanyal village of Indo- Pak border in Hiranagar sector area of Kathua district following suspicious movement of persons on Sunday evening .

Officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a joint search operation after some 'suspicious movement' was noticed in the general area of Sangla in Surankot, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, ANI reported.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Romeo Forces along with the Poonch Police.

In another development, a terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials told PTI on Sunday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and Army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday.

A pistol, its three magazines and six rounds and 25 rounds of AK assault rifle were recovered from the hideout, they said, adding no one was arrested during the operation which was conducted on a specific intelligence input following reports of suspicious movement.

Grenade hurled at security forces in Rajouri

On March 21, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police officer said that the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside without causing any harm to cops.

The officer informed that the vehicle belonging to the special operations group (SOG) was on a routine patrol and was on its way to Thannamandi from Dera Ki Gali when suspected terrorists lobbed the grenade around 8.30 pm.