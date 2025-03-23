Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kathua

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2025 07:59 PM IST

A search operation was launched in the Sanyal village of Indo- Pak border in Hiranagar sector area of Kathua district, officials said

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, officials said.

Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kathua(HT File Photo)
Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kathua(HT File Photo)

A search operation was launched in the Sanyal village of Indo- Pak border in Hiranagar sector area of Kathua district following suspicious movement of persons on Sunday evening .

Officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, security forces launched a joint search operation after some 'suspicious movement' was noticed in the general area of Sangla in Surankot, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, ANI reported.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army's Romeo Forces along with the Poonch Police.

In another development, a terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials told PTI on Sunday.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and Army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday.

A pistol, its three magazines and six rounds and 25 rounds of AK assault rifle were recovered from the hideout, they said, adding no one was arrested during the operation which was conducted on a specific intelligence input following reports of suspicious movement.

Grenade hurled at security forces in Rajouri

On March 21, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on a police vehicle in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior police officer said that the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside without causing any harm to cops.

The officer informed that the vehicle belonging to the special operations group (SOG) was on a routine patrol and was on its way to Thannamandi from Dera Ki Gali when suspected terrorists lobbed the grenade around 8.30 pm.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On