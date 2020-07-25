2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:18 IST

Two terrorists were killed and a soldier injured in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the search, terrorists fired upon them, he said, adding that the forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

The area falls in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city bordering North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)