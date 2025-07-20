Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 05:42 pm IST

The gunfight took place during a cordon and search operation launched by the police and the Indian Army in the Khankoo forest.

An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday.

A police official stands guard amid tight security during an ongoing anti-terror operation, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI File)
A police official stands guard amid tight security during an ongoing anti-terror operation, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI File)

The gunfight took place during a cordon and search operation launched by the police and the Indian Army in the Khankoo forest, located between Dachhan and Nagseni, following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to officials, the terrorists opened fire upon spotting the security personnel, prompting retaliatory fire. The exchange of gunfire continued for a short duration.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said, adding that additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area. The search operation is ongoing to track and neutralise the terrorists.

“Based on specific inputs, an operation was launched by the Indian Army in the Hadal Gal area of Kishtwar Sector. Contact has been established with terrorists. The operation is currently in progress,” the Jammu-based White Knight Corps posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Follow Us On