Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:18 IST

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Saturday, police said.

The forces have launched a joint operation in the Larnoo area of the district.

More details are awaited.

On Wednesday, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of the Union territory. Security forces had launched a search operation in the district’s Chakura area based on inputs about the presence of terrorists there.