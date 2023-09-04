News / India News / Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi; terrorist killed, cop and jawan injured

Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi; terrorist killed, cop and jawan injured

ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2023 06:46 PM IST

Police input says there were 2 terrorists in the area. Operation is being carried out to track down the other one.

A terrorist has been killed in a joint encounter of a police team and Army that broke out on Monday in Chassana area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. According to the local police, there were inputs of two terrorists being present in the area. A police personnel and a jawan were injured. Operation is being carried out to hunt down the other terrorist.

Encounter operation continues in Reasi(HT_PRINT)
Encounter operation continues in Reasi(HT_PRINT)

“An encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation,” ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates)

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out