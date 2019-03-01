Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J-K’s Kupwara

Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2019 07:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Kupwara,Jammu and Kashmir
Army soldiers near an encounter site in south Kashmir.(HT File Photo/Representative image)

An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 07:22 IST

tags

more from india