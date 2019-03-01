Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J-K’s Kupwara

An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 07:22 IST