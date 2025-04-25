Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

A gun battle erupted between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials told PTI. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of the terrorists in the area(Representational image/ANI)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kulnar Bazipora area of Bandipora district following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to the officials, the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security personnel.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, the officials said.



Special Forces soldier killed in gunbattle in Udhampur

On Thursday, a soldier of the special forces of the Indian Army was killed in a gunbattle with terrorists following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation that was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

“One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” the army said.

The gunfights with terrorists are taking place amid heightened India-Pakistan border tensions following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Leaders across party lines on Thursday at an all-party meeting called for decisive action against terrorism and terror camps, and assured the government of their full support, even as some opposition parties flagged security lapses in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Narendra Modi government said it was taking all measures to ensure security and assured the leaders of action against terrorism and its backers.