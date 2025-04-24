Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Army commando makes supreme sacrifice, two soldiers injured in Udhampur encounter

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Apr 24, 2025 12:41 PM IST

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation that was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists.

Close on the heels of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured, an army special forces commando, Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 Para, made the supreme sacrifice and two of his colleagues were critically injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday morning.

An army special forces commando, Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 Para, made the supreme sacrifice during the encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
An army special forces commando, Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 Para, made the supreme sacrifice during the encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The firing took place during a cordon and search operation launched based on information about the presence of terrorists.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur,” the White Knight Corps posted on X. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.

“One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” the army said.

The operation was underway when last reports came in.

“They (terrorists) are believed to be the part of a larger group, which has infiltrated from across the international border in Hiranagar sector and were encountered by a couple in Dolka forest near Saniyal village on March 23,” an official source said, requesting anonymity.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter on March 27 in the Sufain forest near Jakhole village of Kathua district and three Jaish terrorists were eliminated in a clinical operation on April 11 and 12 in the Naidgam forests of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Army commando makes supreme sacrifice, two soldiers injured in Udhampur encounter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On