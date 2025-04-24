Army commando makes supreme sacrifice, two soldiers injured in Udhampur encounter

Close on the heels of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and scores injured, an army special forces commando, Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 Para, made the supreme sacrifice and two of his colleagues were critically injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday morning. An army special forces commando, Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 Para, made the supreme sacrifice during the encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The firing took place during a cordon and search operation launched based on information about the presence of terrorists.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur,” the White Knight Corps posted on X. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.

“One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” the army said.

The operation was underway when last reports came in.

“They (terrorists) are believed to be the part of a larger group, which has infiltrated from across the international border in Hiranagar sector and were encountered by a couple in Dolka forest near Saniyal village on March 23,” an official source said, requesting anonymity.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed in the encounter on March 27 in the Sufain forest near Jakhole village of Kathua district and three Jaish terrorists were eliminated in a clinical operation on April 11 and 12 in the Naidgam forests of Chatroo in Kishtwar district.

Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.