New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday said encroachment of lands acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board was an "absolute rank scam" in which everyone, right from the top to bottom, was in connivance. Encroachment of lands acquired for Rajasthan Housing Board 'absolute rank scam': SC

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said there were dozens of orders of the Rajasthan High Court which said the authorities can't regularise these constructions.

"Many benches have tried to ensure that the land is released. These powerful people behind this scam, they don't let it happen," Justice Mehta said.

The observations came from the bench while hearing a plea filed by the Rajasthan government challenging an August 20 order of the high court.

The high court had stayed the operation of a March 12, 2025, order passed by the government for regularising illegal colonies set up on the land which was acquired for the Rajasthan Housing Board.

It had also directed that any encroachments which were made on the land in question needed to be demolished and proper action was also required to be taken against the concerned officers who allowed such illegal constructions.

During the hearing on Friday, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Rajasthan, referred to the high court order and said there were around 5,000 houses there.

"It is a serious thing which the high court has taken cognisance of," Justice Mehta said.

The bench said the high court has asked the state to consider demolishing these illegal constructions.

"Go to the court and explain. This is an absolute rank scam. There have been dozens of orders of the high court earlier that you can't regularise these constructions, you can't regularise these possessions. The land is of the housing board. Every one, right from top to bottom, is in connivance," it said.

Justice Mehta further said, "This is an absolute gospel truth. You better take instructions otherwise we will continue it from here and ensure that everything is demolished".

The bench said it was a scam of proportions that "we can't even start thinking".

It said the entire scheme of the housing board was encroached upon, and lands were taken into possession by land grabbers, property dealers and whatnot.

"You want to withdraw, we can allow you to withdraw. Or you want us to monitor, we can start monitoring from here," the bench told Bhati.

It said the matter was still pending before the high court.

The bench allowed the state to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the high court for appropriate relief.

