'End of an era': PM Modi condoles death of Bollywood actor Dharmendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Dharmendra. Taking to X, the BJP leader said the actor's death marked the end of an era for Indian cinema. PM Modi said that the manner in which actor Dharmendra played diverse roles "struck a chord with countless people".(ANI)

“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote on X.

‘He man’ of Bollywood no more

Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. His wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were spotted by the media on Monday afternoon outside a crematorium in Mumbai.

This came two weeks after the family brought Dharmendra back home from hospital, where he was admitted due to ill health.

The veteran actor had a stellar career spread across six decades, which saw him play everything from action heroes to romantic leads, and even the veteran statesmen.

Dharmendra began his career with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 at the age of 24 but shot to fame in 1965 with the film Haqeeqat. The actor's last rites will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai