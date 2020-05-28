e-paper
Engaged with China to resolve border row peacefully: India on Trump’s offer to mediate

India on Wednesday said it was engaged with China to resolve the border issue while reacting to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between the two countries to settle the festering dispute.

May 28, 2020
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping(Reuters file photo)
         

“We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, replying to a volley of questions at an online media briefing.

In the midst of the tense border standoff between India and China, Trump on Wednesday said he was “ready, willing and able to mediate” between the two countries.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” Trump said in a tweet.

Engaged with China to resolve border row peacefully: India on Trump's offer to mediate
