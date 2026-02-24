Engine ‘failure’ triggers ‘full emergency’ on Delhi-Leh SpiceJet flight carrying 150 passengers

A full emergency was declared on Tuesday morning for a SpiceJet Delhi-Leh flight reportedly over an issue in one of its engine. The flight returned to Delhi. The full emergency was declared at 6:30 am for SG-121/DEL-IXL (Air Return), HT learnt. (MINT_PRINT)

The flight, officials aware of the matter said, returned to Delhi "following an Engine Number 2 failure".

The aircraft - a Boeing 737 - was carrying approximately 150 passengers on board. It landed back at around 6.45 am.

More details are awaited.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, an IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad with 144 passengers on board was diverted to Imphal after a severe dust storm rendered visibility at Dibrugarh airport "dangerously low", officials said.

The sudden weather shift forced the flight crew to make a swift decision to re-route the aircraft from Dibrugarh to the nearest viable alternative in Manipur, they said, according to PTI news agency.

Flight 6E-6457, operating from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh via Guwahati, departed from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati at 10.20 am, an airport official was quoted as saying.

"While it was scheduled to touch down at Dibrugarh airport at 11.15 am, the arrival coincided with a heavy dust storm that significantly hampered operations. Conditions on the ground fell well below the minimum safety thresholds required for a safe landing, and the visibility was dangerously low," he said.

With the situation leaving no room for risk, the flight crew opted to divert the carrier to Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, the official said.