e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / India News / Engine trouble forces IndiGo’s Pune-Jaipur flight to make emergency landing in Mumbai

Engine trouble forces IndiGo’s Pune-Jaipur flight to make emergency landing in Mumbai

Flight 6E 6129, which was scheduled to land in Jaipur at 5.35 am, had to be diverted after the pilot observed engine vibration message, said sources.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:25 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
An IndiGo Pune-Jaipur flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai, an hour after its departure from Pune today morning.
An IndiGo Pune-Jaipur flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai, an hour after its departure from Pune today morning.(PTI Photo)
         

An IndiGo Pune-Jaipur flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai, an hour after its departure from Pune today morning.

Flight 6E 6129, which was scheduled to land in Jaipur at 5.35 am, had to be diverted after the pilot observed engine vibration message, said sources.

“As per the standard operating procedure, the pilot decided to land the aircraft at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport,” said a Mumbai airport official, adding that the aircraft was being inspected and the airline was trying to provide an alternate option to the passengers to fly to Jaipur.

As per flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial aircraft information on map, the flight that was scheduled to take off from Pune at 3.40 am, took off at 3.47 am and had reached Vapi when the pilot started his return journey. The flight made a safe landing in Mumbai at 4.41 am.

The airline spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “An IndiGo flight 6E-6129 (A320) operating from Pune to Jaipur was diverted to Mumbai this morning. All passengers were accommodated in another aircraft and flown to Jaipur.”

tags
top news
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
SC stays release of PMC Bank accused on Centre’s plea
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
In fresh request to Supreme Court, IUML quotes minister vs minister on NPR
After Cong lashing, Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement
After Cong lashing, Raut clarifies on Indira Gandhi-Karim Lala statement
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Pak pacer Amir reacts after Kohli gets ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award
Volvo XC 40 petrol review: New wine in the same stylish compact SUV bottle
Volvo XC 40 petrol review: New wine in the same stylish compact SUV bottle
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
‘Can’t blame forces for injuries caused by pellet guns’: Gen Bipin Rawat
trending topics
Tilak Express DerailedICAI CA Result 2019Shershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news