Engine trouble forces IndiGo’s Pune-Jaipur flight to make emergency landing in Mumbai

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:25 IST

An IndiGo Pune-Jaipur flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai, an hour after its departure from Pune today morning.

Flight 6E 6129, which was scheduled to land in Jaipur at 5.35 am, had to be diverted after the pilot observed engine vibration message, said sources.

“As per the standard operating procedure, the pilot decided to land the aircraft at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport,” said a Mumbai airport official, adding that the aircraft was being inspected and the airline was trying to provide an alternate option to the passengers to fly to Jaipur.

As per flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial aircraft information on map, the flight that was scheduled to take off from Pune at 3.40 am, took off at 3.47 am and had reached Vapi when the pilot started his return journey. The flight made a safe landing in Mumbai at 4.41 am.

The airline spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “An IndiGo flight 6E-6129 (A320) operating from Pune to Jaipur was diverted to Mumbai this morning. All passengers were accommodated in another aircraft and flown to Jaipur.”