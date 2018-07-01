 Enraged to see daughter talk to lover on phone, Andhra farmer kills her | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Sunday, Jul 01, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Enraged to see daughter talk to lover on phone, Andhra farmer kills her

Tondepu Kotaiah of Totaravulapadu village in Andhra Pradesh bludgeoned his daughter Chandrika to death with the wooden handle of an axe on Saturday, a day after she celebrated her 24th birthday

india Updated: Jul 01, 2018 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Amaravati
He was enraged by her chatting with her lover over phone and fatally attacked her, the official said, adding that her mother tried to save her but in vain.
He was enraged by her chatting with her lover over phone and fatally attacked her, the official said, adding that her mother tried to save her but in vain.(Representative Photo)

A farmer, who did not approve of his daughter’s love affair with a man, allegedly beat her to death in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Tondepu Kotaiah of Totaravulapadu village bludgeoned his daughter Chandrika to death with the wooden handle of an axe on Saturday, a day after she celebrated her 24th birthday, the police said.

The investigating officer in the case, V N N Murthy, said Kotaiah did not approve of his daughter’s love affair.

He was enraged by her chatting with her lover over phone and fatally attacked her, the official said, adding that her mother tried to save her but in vain.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered and Kotaiah detained, Murthy said.

tags

more from india