Ensure social distancing, other Covid precautions: Punjab CM to religious institutions

“I appeal to the heads of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing & other #Covid19 precautions, especially masks, during visits to religious places. I also urge them to make regular public announcements in this regard. Let’s all join #MissionFateh,” Singh tweeted.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:19 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has launched Mission Fateh to spread awareness about Covid-19.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has launched Mission Fateh to spread awareness about Covid-19.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT file photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to heads of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing and other Covid-19 precautions, especially masks, during visits to religious places.

“I appeal to the heads of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing & other #Covid19 precautions, especially masks, during visits to religious places. I also urge them to make regular public announcements in this regard. Let’s all join #MissionFateh,” Singh tweeted.  

The chief minister has launched Mission Fateh to spread awareness about Covid-19. He has urged the people of Punjab to follow social distancing norms, wash hands properly and wear face masks to make the state win the battle against the virus.

Punjab has reported 11,739 coronavirus cases including 3,721 active cases and 277 deaths till now, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

