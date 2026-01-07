‘Entire family gone’: Neighbours grieve after fire at DMRC official's flat in Delhi

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were killed when a fire broke out in their northwest Delhi residence, police said. The tragedy occurred at Metro Apartments, a residential complex for DMRC employees located opposite Majlis Park Metro Station in the Mukundpur area. Police said they received a call at 2.39 am reporting a major fire on the fifth floor on Tuesday. (Representational Image(AI generated))

Police said they received a call at 2.39 am reporting a major fire on the fifth floor on Tuesday. Teams from Delhi Fire Services and the police rushed to the scene, and six fire tenders battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. A firefighter sustained minor injuries during the operation, news agency PTI reported.

Also read|FIR filed after stone pelting during demolition near Turkman Gate mosque; 5 detained

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit involving a room heater in the family’s one-bedroom flat. Officials suggested the victims may have lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation before the flames spread. "It appears that the main electricity supply tripped during the short circuit, but the heater may have continued to burn, causing the flames to intensify in a short span of time," a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Vimal (45), an Assistant Section Engineer (Signalling and Telecom) with DMRC, his wife Neelam (38), and their daughter Jahnvi (10). Vimal had joined the DMRC in 2006 and was posted at Barakhamba Road Metro Station. He had been residing in the staff quarters since 2016.

Also read| Laxmi Nagar triple murder: Son booked, suicide pact angle probed

Neighbours described the family as warm and helpful. "Vimal was a very jolly man. His daughter used to play with my daughter and was very intelligent. My wife still cannot believe they are gone," said one resident, requesting anonymity. Another added, "Whenever anyone in the building needed help, Vimal and his wife were always there. Their daughter was charming and well-mannered. It is extremely difficult to believe that the entire family is gone."

Residents attempted to control the fire using the society’s emergency equipment before fire tenders arrived. The bodies of the three family members were later found on the bed, completely charred.

Police said multiple teams are investigating the incident, with the Forensic Science Laboratory conducting a detailed examination of the scene. Electrical wiring, appliances and other materials will be analysed to determine the fire’s origin and spread. CCTV footage from the building and nearby areas will also be reviewed.

A senior officer added, "Teams are properly investigating the entire matter. A police team, along with the concerned department, will also visit the building to check if there are any other faults in the electricity line to prevent any further incident."

The DMRC confirmed the deaths in a statement, expressing deep condolences and assuring full cooperation with the investigation. Ajay Vimal is survived by an elder brother, who serves with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Aligarh, and an elder sister living in Noida.



(With PTI inputs)