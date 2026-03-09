Env min committee declines minimum depth exemption to coal gasification projects

The Union environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee has declined to grant an exemption to minimum depth for underground coal gasification (UCG) projects in view of environmental impacts. The Coal Gasification Mission launched in 2020 has a target of 100 million tonnes by 2030. (Representative file photo)

The ministry of coal had sent a letter to the Union environment ministry seeking relaxation of the minimum depth condition (>300 m) prescribed earlier for pilot-scale Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) projects, specifically in respect of the R&D UCG Pilot Project at Kasta (West) Block of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Jharkhand, according to minutes of expert appraisal committee’s meeting on February 23.

“The ministry of coal has sought removal of the condition stipulating a minimum depth of 300 m for R&D pilot projects, citing the 36 pilot studies conducted across nine countries, with specific emphasis on Uzbekistan’s Podzemgaz UCG Station, which has been operating since 1961 at a depth of approximately 150–200 m and producing syngas,” the meeting stated.

The committee observed that critical parameters governing the environmental safety of Underground Coal Gasification vary significantly across coalfields in India and cannot be directly compared with global UCG projects.

Further, “Given the heterogeneity of Indian conditions and the variability in hydrogeological and geomechanical settings from region to region, international precedents cannot be treated as directly comparable benchmarks. In view of the precautionary principle and the need to ensure long-term environmental safeguards, the Committee concluded that exemption from the prescribed minimum depth criterion of 300 metres cannot be granted,” the committee held.

The ministry had earlier granted an exemption to UCG pilot projects.

The matter was earlier deliberated by the EAC in its meeting held on September 1, 2025 when it had recommended that pilot-scale UCG projects not involving commercial production may avail exemption from prior Environmental Clearance subject to safeguards including minimum operational depth of >300 m, aquifer protection measures, groundwater monitoring and submission of environmental and geo-mechanical assessment.

Some of the important parameters that EAC has considered are: (i) the depth to groundwater table and its range; (ii) the permeability and hydraulic conductivity of strata separating the aquifer from the coal seam, which are crucial for preventing potential groundwater contamination.

Coal gasification is a key focus area for the government, aimed at harnessing the country’s vast coal reserves efficiently and sustainably, according to the coal ministry.

The Coal Gasification Mission launched in 2020 has a target of 100 million tonnes by 2030.

“India’s vast coal reserves, estimated at 378 billion tonnes with about 199 billion tonnes classified as ‘proven’, present significant opportunities for energy production. Currently, around 80% of India’s coal is utilized in thermal power plants. As the country embraces cleaner energy solutions and renewable sources gain momentum, the Ministry of Coal is proactively ensuring sustainable use of coal,” the ministry of coal had said in 2024 when the ministry had announced key features of the scheme.

Setting up of a coal gasification plant is a capital-intensive work and will require at least 48 months of time, the mission document states.

Coal gasification is a thermo-chemical process that converts coal into synthesis gas, consisting of carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

In December last year, the Union environment ministry directed states and UTs to authorize the Divisional Forest Officer or Deputy Conservator of Forests to grant permission to the proposals related to survey and exploratory drilling in the forest areas, so as to ensure speedy processing and disposal of proposals, pertaining to survey and exploration.

Together, with a large expansion in renewable energy projects, various policy measures have been put in place for leveraging domestic energy reserves. Of the total installed capacity, non-fossil fuel based capacity is now 52.25%, according to the data.

The disruption of oil supply chains because of the ongoing Iran conflict and the heavy capital costs would need a more cautious approach, energy analysts said.

“Investing in clean electrification gives immediate results with regard to energy security. For example, accelerating the adoption of EVs cuts import dependence. Investing in fossil fuels for energy security may risk locking up capital for uncertain outcomes,” said Duttatreya Das, Energy Analyst - Asia, Ember.