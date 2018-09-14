Environmentalist RK Pachauri to be tried in sexual assault case, says Delhi court

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against environmentalist and former-TERI chief RK Pachauri in an alleged sexual harassment case filed by his former colleague.

The case was based on a complaint filed by a former research analyst at The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) in February 2015.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks) and section 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, discharged him of certain other sections and said it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 21.

Over 1,400-page chargesheet was filed by the Delhi Police on March 1, 2016, saying there was “sufficient evidence” against Pachauri that he had sexually harassed, stalked and threatened the complainant.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in March 2017 after the police said it had retrieved several deleted emails and chats exchanged between the accused and the complainant.

The final report had said the deleted WhatsApp chats, text messages, retrieved from the cell phones, computer hard disks and other devices, were “not fabricated”.

The chargesheet, which was filed a year after the former research analyst of TERI lodged the complaint, had said Pachauri had committed offences under various sections of IPC. Pachauri has denied all the allegations against him.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 15:27 IST