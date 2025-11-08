Epic fail for woman's robbery bid in Gujarat, slapped 20 times by jeweller after throwing chilli in his eyes | Video

In a dramatic robbery bid in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a woman threw chilli powder at the shopkeeper of a jewellery store to carry out the heist. However, shopkeeper's quick reaction foiled the robbery bid as he rained 20 back-to-back slaps on the woman. Screengrab of the CCTV footage of foiled robbery bid that surfaced on social media(X)

The incident that reportedly took place on November 3 was caught in the CCTV installed at the shop. In the video, the woman with her face covered with a dupatta is seen entering the jewellery shop, posing as a customer.

Also read: 'Election me doobne ki...': PM mocks Rahul Gandhi's fish pond dive in Bihar

She suddenly throws chilli powder in the shopkeeper's eyes who is seen seated on a chair. However, she misses the mark and the shopkeeper promptly gets up from the chair to slap the woman in quick succession.

According to NDTV, the shop is located near the Ranip vegetable market in Ahmedabad, and a video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Viewers discretion advised, violence in the video below:

As the CCTV footage surfaced on social media, netizens tagged Ahmedabad Police and alleged inaction on their part.

However, the police said the shopkeeper has refused to get his statement recorded. “In this case, the complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter,” the police wrote on X, adding that an investigation has been initiated to search for the accused based on the CCTV footage.