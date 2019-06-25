EPS approaches PM over Mekedatu dam clearance

Strongly objecting to neighbouring Karnataka approaching the Centre to secure environmental clearance for the Mekedatu reservoir and drinking water project across the river Cauvery, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to reject the same as it would be detrimental to the delta farmers of the state.

This followed Union Minister for Environment and Forests & Climate Change DV Sadananda Gowda stating that his ministry would grant the necessary clearance for the controversial project. With political parties in Tamil Nadu up in arms, accusing the AIADMK government of being silent, EPS has dispatched a semi official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

EPS’ letter came after a letter written by authorities in Karnataka seeking environmental clearance from the MoEF came to light on Monday.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 00:32 IST