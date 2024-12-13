‘Eternally grateful’: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Parliament attack martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, saying their sacrifice will continue to inspire the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack. (X-@narendramodi)

“Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On December 13, 2001, several people made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the Indian Parliament during a terrorist attack. Among those martyred were Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari, Nanak Chand, and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Delhi Police, Om Prakash, Bijender Singh, and Ghanshyam, head constables and Deshraj, a gardener with Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The attack was carried out by terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), two Pakistan-based militant groups. The assault resulted in the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service staff, one CRPF Constable, and a gardener. It also led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, culminating in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

On the day of the attack, five terrorists infiltrated the Parliament complex, driving a car with official Home Ministry and Parliament labels. They were subsequently killed by security forces. At the time, over 100 people, including key politicians, were inside the building.

The terrorists, armed with AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, and pistols, breached security by using a fake identity sticker on their vehicle. After reaching the Parliament compound, they targeted the car of Vice President Krishan Kant, who was inside the building. In response, the Vice President’s security personnel engaged the gunmen and began securing the area.

Also read: Rajya Sabha impasse continues as MPs refuse to relent

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Union ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, among others, paid tribute to the fallen jawans at Parliament on the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.