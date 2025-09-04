Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
EU chief von der Leyen speaks with Modi, says 'India has important role in ending Ukraine war'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 06:42 pm IST

Ursula von der Leyen said that “India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said India has a key role in ending the Ukraine war, after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen(ANI Photo)
“We had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Giving details of the telephonic conversation, Ursula Von der Leyen stressed that “India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace.”

She called the conflict a global concern, “This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world,” the post added.

Looking to the future of EU–India ties, the EU chief said both sides plan to agree on “a joint strategic agenda at the next EU–India summit, as early as possible in 2026.” She also reaffirmed commitment to “concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year,” but underlined that “progress is needed now.”

Follow Us On