'Even Ajmal Kasab got…': Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on massage video

AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain - behind bars on money laundering charges - told a trial court Tuesday his weight had dropped by 28 kg since he was put in Tihar Jail and that he had been denied food and medical check-ups.

Jain also accused the Enforcement Directorate of leaking information to the media despite an undertaking given to the same court and, according to news agency ANI, claimed 'I am defamed every single minute by their act'.

The minister said the leaks would prejudice his trial and declared 'even Ajmal Kasab - the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist - got a free and fair trial'.

"What privilege are they talking about? I have lost 28 kg in jail... is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about?" his lawyer submitted in court.

The massage row

Jain's submission - via his lawyer Rahul Mehra - comes amid a row over claims he is getting 'special treatment' while behind bars; on Saturday a video emerged showing the minister resting on the bed while a man massages his foot.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video, which appears to be CCTV footage from inside Tihar Jail taken on three different days in September.

On Tuesday, prison officials said the man massaging Jain faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The video has provided the BJP with more ammunition to attack the AAP with ahead of next month's Delhi municipal election.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal - who on Monday claimed Jain was receiving 'physiotherapy... not massage or VIP treatment'.

Gopal Rai, the head of the AAP's Delhi unit, dismissed the demands and accused the BJP of resorting to unfounded allegations because the party knows it will lose the Delhi election.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia later claimed that Jain had slipped and suffered a spinal injury while in jail and that necessitated physiotherapy.

'... Kasab got a fair trial...'

"Even Ajmal Kasab got a free and fair trial..." Jain's lawyer had said earlier.

"I am surely not worse than that. All I seek is a fair and free trial. Please look at the kind of media reports running against him and that is in their interest," he said and submitted screenshots from news channels to back his claim.

Jain's claim - that the ED is leaking sensitive information - was firmly refuted by advocate Zohaib Hossain, who was appearing for the central agency.

"We will see that guilty are brought to justice," he said, insisting there had been no leaks and noting that the massage footage was also given to his lawyers.

What was the hearing about?

Special Judge Vikas Dhull was hearing arguments on a contempt plea filed by Jain against the ED over the alleged leakage of the massage video to the media.

After hearing arguments the court listed the matter next for November 28.

Meanwhile, last week at least 28 officials posted to Tihar Jail's No 7 wing - in which Jain is lodged - were transferred amid the 'special treatment' furore.

The order was issued after the wing's superintendent, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for allegedly circumventing rules in favour of Jain.

Till he was arrested, Jain was the minister for Delhi's prisons.

