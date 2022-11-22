Man seen in videos massaging Satyendar Jain a rape accused

The man seen in videos massaging Delhi minister Satyendar Jain at the Tihar jail is a rape accused facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, jail officials said on Tuesday.

The officials identified the man as Rinku and said he was arrested last year and was lodged in a ward near Jain’s prison cell. “...[Rinku] been transferred [to another ward] so that he is not forced to do anything for any inmate. He is not a physiotherapist as some reports said on social media,” said a prison official, requesting anonymity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the man’s identity came to light and called it a “spa and massage party”.

“[Chief minister Arvind] Kejriwal was supposed to safeguard his citizens; rather he is safeguarding his ministers,” said BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Bhatia asked AAP to apologize to the country. “...wherever you are hiding should come out...sack your minister. You have to answer...are you standing with the rapists...? You are supporting such people accused of rape.”

The videos surfaced last week and sparked a fresh war of words between the AAP and the BJP.

Bhatia also hit out at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for defending Jain and calling the videos a “BJP’s stunt”. Sisodia said Jain was injured in jail and was getting treatment.

Kejriwal also denied BJP’s claim that Jain was getting special treatment.