Evening brief: Updates from Uttarakhand tunnel rescue; AAP accuses BJP of violating MCC, and all the latest news

Rescue efforts are vigorously underway to save the 41 laborers trapped in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district since November 12 due to a partially collapsed tunnel. In the latest update, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said they are ready with equipment to overcome any obstacles hindering the rescue of the workers in the Silkyara-Dandalgaon tunnel. A 900mm diameter pipe with the help of the Auger machine is being inserted at the tunnel site, news agency ANI reported, quoting disaster management officials. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the latest equipment of the NDRF teams was displayed for the operation, featuring oxy-cutting machines, modified stretchers, and other tools. Dig deeper

Uttarkashi: The under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, days after a portion of the tunnel collapsed trapping several workers inside, in Uttarkashi district, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_19_2023_000309A)(PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by posting morphed images and videos of Delhi chief minister and AAP’s star campaigner Arvind Kejriwal on social media platforms. At the Centre of the complaint is one video that the BJP Delhi’s official Facebook and X accounts posted on November 5. In it, the BJP mocks Kejriwal for getting slapped in rallies, making false promises to voters, the elaborate renovations of his official residence amongst other things. Dig deeper

6 cops on way to duty at PM’s rally dies as car rams into truck in Rajasthan Dig deeper

Watch: Man wearing 'Stop Bombing Palestine' shirt breaches security in IND vs AUS World Cup final, attempts to hug Kohli Dig deeper

'PM Modi to bat, Amit Shah to bowl': Sanjay Raut claims 'politics in cricket' Dig deeper

‘Jaadugar ki jaadugari in lal dairy…’: PM Modi attacks Gehlot at poll rally in Rajasthan Dig deeper

Prince Harry is believed to have refused to watch the new season of The Crown, which has detailed the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and also portrayed her as a ghost. The final season sheds light on Diana’s last days until her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Played by Elizabeth Debicki, Diana is shown in some scenes talking to her ex-husband Prince Charles (Dominic West), and her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton), as a ghost. A scene also shows Harry (Fflyn Edwards) being woken up in bed and told that Diana had died. Prince William (Rufus Kampa) is seen watching on. The show reveals the last conversation between the then 12-year-old Harry and Diana. Dig deeper

As India gears up at the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a host of Bollywood celebrities are attending the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium among thousands of live spectators. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving in Ahmedabad with wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is among the thousands of supporters for Team India at the final. As per a video posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh was seen arriving in Ahmedabad. The actor opted for a white T-shirt and blue denims for the occasion. At the stadium, the Jawan star was seated next to singer Asha Bhosle and Jay Shah. He changed into a blue T-shirt and denim jeans for the occasion. He completed the look with a pair of black shades. Dig deeper

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi, 56, passed away today reportedly due to a heart attack while he was out for a morning walk. According to reports, Gandhvi was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he started sweating profusely; he was declared brought dead. Experts say that it's important to safeguard cardiovascular health with appropriate lifestyle adjustments and a set of healthy habits. When it comes to heart health, not just physical health but stress management and mental health are of utmost importance. Introducing mindfulness, meditation, Yoga, and self care strategies can keep stress and anxiety issues at bay and at the same time support heart healt Dig deeper

An animated Virat Kohli showcased his antics against Glenn Maxwell in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Maxwell, who slammed a record-breaking double century at the World Cup, emerged as the player with the golden arm against India in the summit clash. Maxwell bagged the jackpot wicket of skipper Rohit in the ninth over of the Indian innings. Batting like a dream in the showdown clash between India and Australia, veteran opener Rohit mistimed his shot which paved the way for Travis Head to grab a Kapil Dev-esque catch in the final. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

