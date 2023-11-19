‘Instead of Bharat Mata Ki Jai…’: Rahul Gandhi's Adani jibe at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for business tycoon Gautam Adani "round-the-clock". “Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say ‘Adani ji Ki Jai’ because he works for him,” news agency PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at an election rally in Bundi in poll-bound Rajasthan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during a public rally. (ANI FILE)(Congress-X)

Gandhi said the poor, farmers and labourers are 'Bharat Mata' and the 'Jai' of Bharat Mata will be when the participation of these sections will be ensured in the country. The Congress leader also accused the prime minister of wanting to make two ‘Hindustans’, one for Adani and the other for the poor.

Gandhi also alleged that Modi would not conduct a caste census no matter what. “Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party can do this,” he asserted.

The Congress has been targeting the Adani group, accusing it of benefitting from the Bharatiya Janata Party government, and has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations made by a US Research group Hindenburg.

The Adani-led business conglomerate has denied any wrongdoing on its part.

BJP misusing central agencies: Ashok Gehlot

Accusing the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department for political gains, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the people of the state understand this and will give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the polls

Talking to reporters at the PCC office after paying tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, Gehlot charged that the BJP is misusing agencies for defaming Congress leaders in the state.

He accused BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is contesting elections from the Sawai Madhopur seat, of making fake complaints to the ED and Income tax.

Gehlot alleged that the agencies were working in connivance with Meena for one year in Rajasthan.

Polling in the state will take place on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

