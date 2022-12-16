Evening brief: Amid Pathaan row, Shiv Sena MP says this, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Glad to see Bachchan, SRK take lead: Amid Pathaan row, Shiv Sena MP says this

A kerfuffle has broken out between the BJP and the Trinamool after Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan spoke on issues around censorship. Read more

Kejriwal's jab at PM as US capital Washington, D.C. makes public buses free

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party Friday after news United States capital, Washington, D.C., plans to make travel in public buses free of charge - forever. Read more

US tourists forced to return to cruise by taxi operators in Goa

A group of American tourists, who alighted from the luxury cruise liner Ocean Odyssey during its port of call at Goa on Wednesday, were forced to return to their boat after a group of taxi operators picketed the port’s gate and stopped the buses they were travelling in. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction wins hearts as Cheteshwar Pujara smashes his fastest ton in 1st IND vs BAN Test

Team India's star batter Cheteshwar Pujara ended a 1443-day wait to bring his 19th Test century, as he reached the three-figure mark during the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday. Read more

Fans say Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera made it '10 times better,' Watch

Ranbir Kapoor surprised audiences in a cameo appearance in Govinda Naam Mera song 'Bijli'. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda Naam Mera released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Watch here

Wellness Trends for 2023: From healing sound to cryotherapy, five holistic science-backed trends

New year brings with it the promise of opportunities but also uncertainties. Taking control and care of our well-being is an opportunity that can help us cope with the uncertainties of life. In recent years, wellbeing has emerged as a definitive global trend which has been picking pace and is expected to continue to do so in 2023 as well, say experts. Read more

