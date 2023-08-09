Evening brief: Amit Malviya shares ‘flying kiss video’, calls it shameful act by Rahul Gandhi, & all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Amit Malviya shares 'flying kiss video', calls it shameful act by Rahul Gandhi
The controversy over Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ in Lok Sabha refuses to die down. Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya has now posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video showing the Congress MP blowing a flying kiss. Read More
Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’; must use this term instead
Iraq's official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead to say "sexual deviance," a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows. Read More
Chandrayaan-3's most critical part: Last Moon orbit speed to be 6,000km/h; Landing limit 10km/h
Chandrayaan-3 has to decrease its speed from about 1.68km/s (6,048km/hr) horizontally, changing direction to make the craft vertical and finally bringing it to zero after making a soft landing on the lunar surface, “this is the most critical task,” said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath. Read More
Watch: Stump mic picks Hardik Pandya's exact words to Tilak Varma moments before winning six that attracted criticism
Very rarely does a player cop criticism for hitting a match-winning six, but in Hardik Pandya's case, the tables turned last night in Guyana when the India captain deposited his counterpart Rovman Powell into the stands for a gigantic six to give his team a much-needed win. Read More
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the definition of elegance as she steps out in a thigh-slit midi dress. Watch video
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the Bollywood celebrities who never fail to make a statement with their sartorial choices. Whether attending a red carpet event across the globe or just stepping out in the city for an outing, Kareena is always impeccably dressed. Read More
