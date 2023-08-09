Evening brief: Amit Malviya shares ‘flying kiss video’, calls it shameful act by Rahul Gandhi, & all the latest news

Amit Malviya shares 'flying kiss video', calls it shameful act by Rahul Gandhi The controversy over Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ in Lok Sabha refuses to die down. Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell head Amit Malviya has now posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video showing the Congress MP blowing a flying kiss. Read More Congress MP Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

Iraq bans media from using term ‘homosexuality’; must use this term instead

Iraq's official media regulator on Tuesday ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term "homosexuality" and instead to say "sexual deviance," a government spokesperson said and a document from the regulator shows. Read More

Chandrayaan-3's most critical part: Last Moon orbit speed to be 6,000km/h; Landing limit 10km/h

Chandrayaan-3 has to decrease its speed from about 1.68km/s (6,048km/hr) horizontally, changing direction to make the craft vertical and finally bringing it to zero after making a soft landing on the lunar surface, “this is the most critical task,” said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath. Read More

Watch: Stump mic picks Hardik Pandya's exact words to Tilak Varma moments before winning six that attracted criticism

Very rarely does a player cop criticism for hitting a match-winning six, but in Hardik Pandya's case, the tables turned last night in Guyana when the India captain deposited his counterpart Rovman Powell into the stands for a gigantic six to give his team a much-needed win. Read More

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the definition of elegance as she steps out in a thigh-slit midi dress. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the Bollywood celebrities who never fail to make a statement with their sartorial choices. Whether attending a red carpet event across the globe or just stepping out in the city for an outing, Kareena is always impeccably dressed. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail