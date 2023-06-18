Evening brief: BJP CMs should apologise, says opposition MP over Adipurush row; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.(ANI)

Changing Adipurush dialogues not enough, BJP CMs should say sorry: Opposition MP

After Manoj Muntashir on Sunday said that the dialogues of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush will be revised since they have been receiving a lot of flak for being 'cheap and pedestrian', Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the rationale behind the decision if not only more money and said the BJP CMs who 'blessed' the movie should first apologise. Read more

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty's tryst with history continues with maiden Super 1000 title in Indonesia Open

Just a month after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history to become the the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, ending the nation's 52-year wait. Read more

Patterns that show emotional unavailability

Sometimes people show emotional unavailability for the people around them. This can stem from a lot of experiences – from a past trauma to having the fear of attachment, "This can stem from a traumatic event, an unhealed attachment wound, fear of vulnerability, feelings of shame, and so much more. Read more

Alia Bhatt addresses reactions to her ‘short screen time’ in Heart of Stone trailer: ‘Woh toh hoga hi’

Actor Alia Bhatt had a big day on Saturday as she unveiled the trailer for her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone. The actor was joined by co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as they showed the trailer to the audience at Netflix's annual Tudum event in Sao Paulo. Read more

‘Insult to biryani’: Dish made with strawberries irks people

Biryani is not just a dish for many but an emotion. Also, there are numerous varieties of traditional biryanis that people love to gobble. There are also the new fusion ones that people often try. Read more

