Home / India News / Changing Adipurush dialogues not enough, BJP CMs should say sorry: Opposition MP

Changing Adipurush dialogues not enough, BJP CMs should say sorry: Opposition MP

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 18, 2023 04:39 PM IST

BJP leaders, chief ministers who ‘blessed’ Adipurush should apologise, changing dialogues after facing flak not enough, Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

After Manoj Muntashir on Sunday said that the dialogues of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush will be revised since they have been receiving a lot of flak for being 'cheap and pedestrian', Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the rationale behind the decision if not only more money and said the BJP CMs who 'blessed' the movie should first apologise. "Just changing dialogues and rereleasing in the hope of making money is not enough. The writer, the director, the spineless censor board that passed such objectionable dialogues and the opportunist BJP CMs and BJP supported unconstitutional CM for blessing the movie— they all need to apologise for ‘pedestrianising’ the words of our revered gods," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

Manoj Muntashir on Sunday announced Adipurush dialogues will be revised.
Manoj Muntashir on Sunday announced Adipurush dialogues will be revised.

Adipurush: Row over 'jalegi tere baap ki'

Om Raut's Adipurush retelling of the story of the Ramayana starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon and Sita has been receiving a lot of flak, especially for the dialogues. In one such instance, Bajrang Bali in the movie said: "Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki." Manoj Muntashir who wrote the dialogues earlier said he intentionally kept the dialogues easy and the way people speak today. On Sunday, however, he took a step back and announced that Om Raut and he decided to revise some of the dialogues.

Why BJP CMs are under fire for Adipurush

The movie thanks several BJP leaders, including chief ministers, for blessing the movie. The list includes Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra chief minister, has also been named in the list.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chaturvedi adipurush
priyanka chaturvedi adipurush
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out