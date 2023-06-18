Changing Adipurush dialogues not enough, BJP CMs should say sorry: Opposition MP

After Manoj Muntashir on Sunday said that the dialogues of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush will be revised since they have been receiving a lot of flak for being 'cheap and pedestrian', Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the rationale behind the decision if not only more money and said the BJP CMs who 'blessed' the movie should first apologise. "Just changing dialogues and rereleasing in the hope of making money is not enough. The writer, the director, the spineless censor board that passed such objectionable dialogues and the opportunist BJP CMs and BJP supported unconstitutional CM for blessing the movie— they all need to apologise for ‘pedestrianising’ the words of our revered gods," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote. Manoj Muntashir on Sunday announced Adipurush dialogues will be revised.

Adipurush: Row over 'jalegi tere baap ki'

Om Raut's Adipurush retelling of the story of the Ramayana starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon and Sita has been receiving a lot of flak, especially for the dialogues. In one such instance, Bajrang Bali in the movie said: "Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki." Manoj Muntashir who wrote the dialogues earlier said he intentionally kept the dialogues easy and the way people speak today. On Sunday, however, he took a step back and announced that Om Raut and he decided to revise some of the dialogues.

Why BJP CMs are under fire for Adipurush

The movie thanks several BJP leaders, including chief ministers, for blessing the movie. The list includes Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra chief minister, has also been named in the list.

