Evening brief: BJP files complaint against Jain, Kejriwal over Tihar video, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP files police complaint against Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal over Tihar jail video; AAP shows medical report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi BJP on Saturday filed a police complaint against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after a purported video of Jain getting a massage inside his cell in Tihar Jail got leaked and went viral triggering a massive face-off between the BJP and the AAP. Read more

MP police solve murder mystery of man whose remains found in 80 pieces

The Rewa police in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old man, who allegedly killed a 21-year-old plantation contractor whose remains were found in 80 pieces from Dudhmuniya forest in February this year, officials said. Read more

Charles to remove Queen Elizabeth II's key staff at Windsor Castle. Here's why

King Charles will axe a number of late Queen Elizabeth II’s key staff at Windsor Castle in a radical overhaul of workers at the royal residences, a report said. The staff numbers will be cut in the coming weeks, the Mirror said saying that many royal workers are “extremely worried about their futures” and fear being made redundant. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'They deserve to work where talent is valued': Koo to hire laid off Twitter employees

Koo – touted by many as India's answer to Twitter – will hire some of the workers laid off by the Elon Musk-owned company, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo. Read more

Ira Khan shares inside pics from engagement with Nupur Shikhare, shows off their rings in video

Ira Khan has shared more inside pictures from her engagement bash with fiance Nupur Shikhare. She has also shared a fresh video featuring her and Nupur as they show off their engagement rings. Read more

'I was sad after getting out early. MS Dhoni then told me, 'at least your debut was better than mine': Shubman Gill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earning the national cap, making a debut for the team, and making the most of the much-waited opportunity is what most budding cricketers yearn for. Shubman Gill, fresh from claiming the U-19 World Cup for India, had dreamt of the same. Read more

Dance off between two men at wedding goes viral, people call it ‘epic’

Dancing is a fun and important part of many Indian weddings. The videos showing people grooving to various hit numbers at weddings are often absolutely entertaining to watch. Just like this clip shared on Instagram. The video shows two men having an epic dance off. Read more

Web story: Sushmita Sen's cute posts with her kids

Sushmita Sen shares a close bond with her kid, Renee and Alisha. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON