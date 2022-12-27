Evening brief: BJP says 'should roam naked' on Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Lord Ram comparison, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Should roam naked...': BJP leader on Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Lord Ram comparison

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam hit out at Congress leader Salman Khurshid Tuesday after the ex union minister - while speaking about his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - compared Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, to Lord Ram and the opposition outfit to 'Bharat'. Read more

2 complaints filed against Pragya Singh Thakur over alleged hate speech

At least two complaints have been filed against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur over her alleged hate speech in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Sunday. Read more

WhatsApp will stop running on these 49 smartphones from Dec 31. Check full list

WhatsApp has decided to pull out its support from as many as 49 smartphone models starting from December 31. If your mobile device is on this list, you will need to upgrade to a newer model in order to continue using the instant messaging application. Read more

Sheezan Khan's sisters call him 'innocent', say he has been framed: ‘Don't take our silence for weakness'

Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, the sisters of actor Sheezan Khan, have requested people to give their family privacy. He is currently in police custody in Tunisha Sharma's death case. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a statement. Read more

Heart health: Tips to prevent heart attack during early morning walk in winters

According to researchers most heart attacks happen during early hours of morning from 4am to 10am as there is an increase in secretion of certain hormones like epinephrine, norepinephrine, and cortisol, that may trigger increase in oxygen demand and blood pressure. Read more

Watch: Spider-cam crashes into Anrich Nortje, knocks down South Africa pacer in bizarre accident during Boxing Day Test

Accidents on the cricket field are common but when was the last time you saw an equipment used for technology knocking down a cricket? Quite possibly never… until now. Read more

