Evening brief: BJP's ‘when Rahul had food with Chinese envoy’ jibe at Congress; and all the latest news

'When Rahul Gandhi had food with Chinese envoy': BJP's retort to Cong's China jibe

The BJP hit out at the Congress in a reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'China has taken India's land' barb at Kargil on Friday and asked what Congress's relationship was with China. The exchange of barbs comes a day after PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a brief conversation at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. Read more

Punjab governor warns CM, asks him to reply to his letters else face the music

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit fired a warning shot at chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, telling him to respond to his letters, failing which he would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution. Read more

Neeraj Chopra through to World Championships final with 88.77m throw; DP Manu, Kishore Jena also qualify

Neeraj Chopra produced his season's best and the fourth-best performance of his career to qualify for the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Friday. The Olympic champion threw a humongous 88.77m in his first attempt to breeze into the final, which will take place on Sunday. Read more

National Film Awards 2023: Reddit thinks Sardar Udham's Vicky Kaushal, not Allu Arjun, should have won Best Actor

Allu Arjun fans were elated when he became the first Telugu actor to win the Best Actor honour at the 69th National Film Awards. However, many users on the internet were quick to point that Vicky Kaushal deserved it more for Sardar Udham. Many also claimed Suriya's Jai Bhim got snubbed as well. Read more

Interior decor tips on redefining a healthy home design

Global health crises like the Covid-19 pandemic, technological advancement and access to information have brought health and well-being to the forefront of people's minds as such events have highlighted the vulnerability of human health and the need to take proactive measures to protect it hence, modern lifestyles are becoming increasingly fast-paced and stressful but people are now seeking a better work-life balance and relooking their home designs as a starting point. Read more

Web story: How to strengthen your bond with siblings. Read more

