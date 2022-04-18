Home / India News / Evening brief: Curfew in Maha’s Achalpur after clashes between two communities, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Curfew in Maha’s Achalpur after clashes between two communities, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational image.(PTI)
Representational image.(PTI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two groups over removal of religious flags

A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities. Read more  

‘When will Ajay Mishra be sacked?’ asks Cong after SC cancels minister’s son’s bail

After the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Ashish Mishra Teni. Read more 

Bhubaneswar man accused of cycle theft dies in custody; family alleges torture

A man who was arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on charges of stealing a bicycle on Sunday night. Read more

'Looks like he's been captaining them for last 3-4 seasons': Ravi Shastri's big praise for 27-year-old IPL skipper

Kolkata Knight Riders enjoyed a great start to the ongoing IPL edition with three wins from four matches. Read more   

Anil Kapoor says son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor rejected his suggestions when they were shooting Thar: 'I was wrong'

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix's film Thar. Read more 

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra violence
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out