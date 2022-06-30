Evening brief: Eknath Shinde hails ‘generous’ Fadnavis for naming him Maharashtra CM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times .

‘Fadnavis showed a big heart…': Maharashtraz CM-designate Eknath Shinde hails BJP

Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA who brought the two-and-a-half year long tenure of Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government down, will take oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra at 7:30 pm. Read more

Udaipur tailor murder: Son demands security, death sentence for accused

The son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was hacked to death in broad daylight by two Muslim men on Tuesday, has appealed to the Rajasthan government to provide security for himself and his family. Read more

No flooding under Delhi’s infamous Minto Bridge despite heavy rain | Watch

The Minto Road rail underbridge in central Delhi is frequently in the news when it rains in the national capital - because it gets completely flooded. Read more

'Their absence will hurt India': Zaheer Khan expresses worry about key players not being available for 5th Test

India's much anticipated fifth Test against England gets underway on Friday and it is yet to be clear as to who will captain the visitors. Read more

Ek Villain Returns trailer: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham engage in action, dialoguebaazi in chase for new serial killer

Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham fight each other in the official trailer of Ek Villain Returns that was released by the film’s makers and cast on Thursday. Read more

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched, complete with SUV-loads of features

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday officially launched the 2022 Brezza in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

Woman gets quilts made of late father’s shirts to remember him fondly. Watch

When someone loses a family member or a loved one, they look for ways to keep their memories alive. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON