Evening brief: Four arrested from Ambala for firing on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad; and all the latest news

Four arrested from Ambala for firing on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

Four men were on Saturday arrested for allegedly firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad ‘Raavan’ in Deoband. The Ambala unit of Haryana Special Task Force in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four persons near a dhaba in Shahzadpur area of Ambala. Read Here.

Suicides in Singapore at 22-year high. ‘Concerning’ data shows…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singapore recorded the highest number of suicide cases in over 20 years, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported citing the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS). Last year, a total of 476 suicides were reported, it said, adding that family problems, employment and financial difficulties, as well as romantic relationships were the most frequently presented problems by people who contacted their services. Read Here.

More than 90 million Indians spend ‘catastrophic’ 10-25% of household expenses on healthcare

Healthcare expenditure of around 90 million Indians has crossed the ‘catastrophic’ levels – a state of financial condition where health spending exceeds 10% threshold of household consumption, posing a threat to maintain the subsistence needs. Read Here.

'Worst waste of time is arguing with a fool...': Naveen's cryptic post weeks after 'Kohli started the fight' comment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been making headlines ever since his appearance for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in May this year. He was at the center of a verbal spat between the camps of his Lucknow Super Giants team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and infamously sledged Virat Kohli following the end of the match. The fight eventually spiralled further and Kohli came at loggerheads with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir as well. Read Here.

July upcoming movies: Mission Impossible, Rocky Aur Rani, Oppenheimer, Tarla to Barbie

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Tarla, Oppenheimer, and Barbie among several other films will release in theatres and on OTT platforms in July. The audience can look forward to an interesting lineup of films this month. We have made a list of 10 films that will release across different platforms in July. Read Here.

Deepika Padukone in Chic Co-ord For Dinner With Her Mother

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Deepika Padukone enjoyed a dinner date with her mother Ujala Padukone on June 30. The mother daughter duo opted for easy breezy coordinated outfits for the occasion. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON