Evening brief: Human rights panel seeks report on assault of Odisha Journalist, and all the latest news

Odisha journalist chained: Human rights panel wants report in 15 days

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a case where a local journalist was allegedly chained. Read more

'Absolutely untrue…': Russia denies Ukraine station attack that killed over 30

Russia on Friday claimed it did not launch an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine that killed at least 35 people. Read more

Covid precautionary dose for all adults from Sunday: How to book appointment

The Union health ministry announced on Friday that from April 10, all adults will be eligible for a ‘precautionary’ or booster dose. Read more

Pet care: Foods you should avoid giving your pets this summer

Intense heatwave has already gripped many parts of the country and much like us humans our furry friends too experience discomfort. Read more

RRR is now 3rd highest-grossing Indian film despite the pandemic, inches closer to ₹1000 cr mark

On Thursday, the 14th day of its release, RRR crossed a mark in its box office. Read more.