Odisha journalist chained: Human rights panel wants report in 15 days

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a case where a local journalist was allegedly chained by a policeman to a hospital bed after he was taken to the facility following his arrest in an assault case.

The human rights body directed the inspector general (Eastern Range), Balasore, to submit a report on the matter within 15 days.

Loknath Dalei, 50, a reporter with Odia daily Sambad and TV channel Kanak News, said the local police inspector held a grudge against him over reports of the administration’s failure to curb brown sugar smuggling.

He said a case was registered against him after a home guard’s two-wheeler hit his motorcycle on Monday. He added he snatched the guard’s helmet and asked for damages before returning it.

The reporter said inspector Draupadi Das and another policeman had snatched his mobile after telling him that the guard had registered a case against him. “I was then arrested. Within moments, I passed out and was sent to the hospital. This (Thursday) morning, I found myself on the floor of the hospital with my left leg chained. It was removed at 11.30 am.”

Balasore superintendent of police Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said he had directed an investigation and sought a report. A havildar was suspended and action was expected to be taken against Das.

While journalists across the state wore black badges and staged protests, the Editors Guild of India urged the Centre to take immediate cognisance of police excesses against mediapersons and and civil society members. “At the same time strict action needs to be taken against those who misuse state power,” it said in a statement.