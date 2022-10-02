Evening brief: In U'khand murder, suspended official 'ready to face punishment, if guilty', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Receptionist murder: Revenue official says ready to face punishment if guilty

The Uttarakhand revenue sub-inspector, who was suspended for his suspicious role in Vanantara resort receptionist's murder case, has denied the allegations levelled against him and said he is “ready to face any punishment” if he is guilty. Read more

Heroin worth ₹34 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 1 held

Five kg of heroin - worth ₹34 crore - was seized on Sunday by the customs department in Mumbai on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the heroin was concealed in a specially made cavity inside a trolley bag, officials said. Read more

'We embarked on battle with the very ideology that killed Gandhi': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary and said while it is convenient for those in power to appropriate the legacy of the “Father of the Nation”, it is difficult to walk in his footsteps. Read more

Will Harry, Meghan Markle postpone Netflix show? Maybe, just to ‘edit’ comments

Following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may postpone their forthcoming multimillion-dollar Netflix project, reports claimed. Netflix wanted to release the project in December following the premiere of “The Crown” Season 5, a report in Page Six said. Read more

Distracted by calls, messages? Here's how your smartphone will switch on and off automatically

Do you have something important coming up and, therefore, want no distractions from random calls and messages on your phone? One option is to turn on the airplane mode on your device; when activated, the airplane mode disables all analog voice and digital data services on the phone. Read more

Tata Motors looking to introduce four-wheel drive in electric SUVs

Tata Motors is looking to introduce the four-wheel drive (4X4) technology in its electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Four-wheel drive is a system that allows power to flow into all four wheels of a vehicle, enabling it to surpass tough off-road conditions. Read more

Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth ₹2 cr; Jeh goes out for a ride, waves at paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently purchased a new all-white Mercedes Benz car. On Sunday, they welcomed the new ride home and shared its first glimpse with the media followed by the auspicious coconut-breaking ceremony. Read more

Want to address specific aches in body and heal them? Here's how cupping helps

Cupping therapy is an ancient Chinese therapy to treat aches, pain and stiffness and is beneficial for athletes to maintain performance. Cupping is a process in which vacuum is created between skin and glass or plastic cups which pulls and contracts skin improving the blood flow through that area; increased blood flow under skin starts natural healing process. Read more

Sarfaraz Khan earns former Mumbai captain's praise: 'So so so proud of you'

After topping the charts in the 2021/22 season of the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan has carried his extraordinary form into the Irani Trophy. Read more

Anand Mahindra shares intriguing mental age test with a twist. Can you pass it?

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to amuse netizens with his posts on Twitter. The chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra recently took to the micro-blogging platform to share a mental age assessment but with a twist. Read more

