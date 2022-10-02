Heroin worth 34 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 1 held

Five kg of heroin - worth ₹34 crore - was seized on Sunday by the customs department in Mumbai on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the heroin was concealed in a specially made cavity inside a trolley bag, officials said. A passenger has been held.

“Under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985, seized 4970 grams heroin valued at ₹34.79 Crore & arrested one passenger who has been remanded to judicial custody. The contraband was found concealed in a specially made cavity inside a trolley bag”. the Mumbai Customs Zone III tweeted on Sunday. The details about the accused and the destination are yet to be known.

This comes a day after a woman - allegedly carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth ₹4.9 crore concealed in a special cavity made in her sandal - was held at the Mumbai airport. A video shared by news agency ANI showed officials tearing apart the sandals to take out the drugs.

In July, the Customs Department issued controlled delivery regulations, authorising officers to track suspicious consignments of items, including gold, drugs, cigarettes, tobacco, currency and liquor among others. The move was aimed to check smuggling and tracing the culprits.

According to the regulations, a customs officer can install tracking devices to monitor the movement of suspected consignments.

