Evening brief: Isha Ambani returns to Mumbai; special puja for twins tomorrow, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Isha Ambani at her Mumbai residence with her newborn twins.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Isha Ambani arrives in Mumbai; special puja for twins tomorrow

Director of Reliance Retail Isha Ambani arrived at her Mumbai residence on Saturday with her newborn twins, a day before a special puja is scheduled to be held at their residence Karuna Sindhu…read more.

Congress hits back at BJP over Covid protocols in Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Saturday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing the Bharat Jodo Yatra of not following Covid protocols. Congress leader Pawan Khera while addressing a press…read more.

UK’s Rishi Sunak appoints first ethics chief since Boris Johnson’s tenure

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed an ethics adviser for the first time since Boris Johnson’s own accountability chief quit over the former premier’s conduct six months ago…read more.

Fan asks cricketer Richa Ghosh for an autograph, what she does next is wholesome

Many people love to get close to their favourite celebrities and personalities. Not only that, even celebrities love connecting with their fans and sometimes may even go above and beyond for them…read more.

Christmas 2022: Last-minute Christmas tree decoration ideas you must try

Christmas season is here, bringing with it scrumptious treats, stunning decorations, and stylish attire. People celebrate the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ on this day all across the world…read more.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

isha ambani bharat jodo yatra congress rishi sunak + 2 more
Saturday, December 24, 2022
