Evening brief: Israel to launch Lakshadweep desalination; BJP slams Bihar minister's Ram Temple remark, all latest news

Israel has declared the initiation of a desalination program in Lakshadweep, scheduled to commence on Tuesday. This development has the potential to enhance tourism in the Indian archipelago, coming amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the Maldives. The Israeli embassy in a social media post on X said, “We were in #Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program.” “Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow,” it added. Sharing the photographs of the pristine Indian beaches in Lakshadweep, the embassy said, “For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of #lakshadweepislands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure.” Dig deeper Lakshadweep has emerged as a preferred tourist destination after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The BJP responded on Monday to a Bihar minister's comment about the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. Union minister Nityanand Rai, in response to Bihar education minister Chandra Shekhar's statement, suggested that instead of Babar and Afzal Guru, the opposition should venerate figures like Captain Abdul Hamid. Rai emphasized the importance of individuals like Captain Abdul Hamid for the nation, as opposed to Afzal Guru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah. "This (Ram Temple) is the path of cultural freedom. I don't understand what enmity they have with Lord Ram and the Ram Temple that they are opposing it again and again. The intentions and policy that they are showing, it looks like they will hang pictures of Babar and Afzal Guru and worship them. The country needs Ashfaqulla Khan and Captain Hamid, not Babur, Afzal Guru or Jinnah's 'jinn'. Here, Lord Ram's integrity is needed," he said. Dig deeper

Latest News

Why did Sensex crash by 670 points? Here are 5 possible reasons Dig deeper

Rajasthan BJP minister Surendra Pal loses Karanpur bypoll for over 11,000 votes Dig deeper

India News

‘FIR filed under bailable sections’, claim ED officials over attack on probe team by TMC cadre Dig deeper

‘Much awaited reform’: DGCA revises flight duty time limitations for safer skies Dig deeper

Global Matters

Shortly following former President Barack Obama's expression of concerns about the framework of Biden's re-election campaign, the Biden team moved to justify its strategy on Sunday, emphasizing their unity in countering Donald Trump's influence. According to a Washington Post report, Obama conveyed his apprehensions to Biden during a December meeting at the White House, advising him to empower existing personnel at the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, or to bring in more senior decision-makers. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Following the release of the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the team behind Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action film "Fighter" has now introduced the latest track, Heer Aasmani. The song features the film's lead duo, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside co-stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor. Heer Aasmani pays tribute to air force pilots and showcases Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone donning air force attire as they prepare for take-off. The visuals also offer glimpses of the camaraderie shared among Hrithik, Deepika, Karan, and Akshay. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Riyan Parag went on an insane hitting spree, clubbing as many as 12 sixes and smashing the second-fastest Ranji Trophy century of all time on Day 4 of Assam's Group B Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh in Raipur on Monday. Parag, the Assam captain took 56 balls to reach the landmark and went on to add 55 more to eventually finish on 155 off 87 balls with 11 fours and 12 sixes. Parag's contribution however came in a losing cause as Chhattisgarh romped home by 10 wickets after successfully chasing down 87 in 20 over Dig deeper

