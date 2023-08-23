Evening brief: ‘ISRO well prepared’, Senior scientist explains Chandrayaan-3's landing; and all the latest news

‘ISRO well prepared’: Senior scientist explains Chandrayaan-3's landing Senior scientific officer at Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru Dr Anand, speaking on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) moon mission Chandrayaan-3, said that no issues had been seen in any instrument on the lander, which is set to land on the moon on Wednesday around 6:05 pm. He added that ISRO was “very well prepared” for the mission. Read Here. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23 2023, on Sunday. (ISRO/Twitter)

John Cena posts a pic of tricolour ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, internet calls him ‘Jay Sinha’

John Cena, popular Hollywood actor and WWE superstar, has posted an image of the tricolour on his Instagram. While fans are excited by John's salute to India, many are wondering if it's a tribute to the nation's Chandrayaan-3 mission, that's scheduled to land on the moon on Wednesday. Read Here.

Mediterranean diet during pregnancy can improve cognitive, social abilities of the child at age 2, says study

Nutrition is crucial during pregnancy as it supports the growth of foetus and maintain healthy weight of the unborn child. What you eat during pregnancy can go on to impact your child's cognitive and social development even at the age of 2. A new randomized trial finds that mothers who followed the Mediterranean diet while expecting improved their children’s cognitive, social and emotional development at age 2 compared with children whose mothers did not follow the diet, reports CNN. Read Here.

'Very upset and hurt': Heath Streak responds to 'rumours and lies' of his 'death' in first official reaction to hoax

Heath Streak has dismissed reports of his death, and informed that he is alive. The former Zimbabwe cricketer although is very 'upset and hurt' that news surrounding his demise spread like wildfire and has demanded the source to put out an apology. A veteran of 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, Streak, who is undergoing treatment for cancer of the liver, was at his home when he and his family members were taken aback by what they heard and saw, and expressed surprise that information as delicate and serios as someone's death is being passed on without proper verification and authentication. Read Here.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Five sweets to celebrate the festival

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, here are five Indian sweets you can prepare at home on the special occasion. Read Here.

