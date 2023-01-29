Evening brief: Mehbooba Mufti remembers Nehru unfurling tricolour in J&K as Rahul ends Yatra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mehbooba Mufti remembers Nehru unfurling tricolour in J&K as Rahul ends Yatra

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday invoked Jawaharlal Nehru - India's first prime minister - as Rahul Gandhi unfurled a national flag at the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Read more

'Comparison with Kohli makes no sense. Babar is just starting': Misbah's blunt 'no one can match him' claim

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won twin-ICC accolades earlier this week, when he was named the men's player of the year as well as the men's ODI player for 2022. Read more

Pathaan box office day 4 collection: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses ₹429 crore worldwide; fastest to make ₹250 cr in India

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is making records at the box office since its release on Wednesday. The film on Sunday crossed ₹400 crore gross globally. Read more

Sonu Sood wants mom from viral Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon video to sing in films, tweets this

A video that is doing the rounds on social media has taken netizens on a trip down the classic era of Bollywood. In it, one can see a woman singing the 1970s song Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon at her daughter’s request while preparing chapatis in the kitchen. Read more

World Leprosy Day 2023: Expert debunks Hansen’s disease myths, shares facts to battle leprosy

While countries across the globe mark World Leprosy Day today i.e. January 29, India observes it on January 30th every year, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Read more

Amazing benefits of keeping plants at home

Here are some amazing health benefits of keeping plants at home. Read more

