Evening brief: Monetary reward announced for proving 'The Kerala Story' claims, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 05:22 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Muslim body, lawyer announce 1.11 crore reward for proving ‘The Kerala Story’ claims

The debate over the unsubstantiated claims made in the controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’ has intensified as its release date is approaching, with a Muslim body and a lawyer separately announcing rewards for proving the claims. Read more

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is producing the Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story.
Video shows tiger crossing road with cubs, IFS officer shares video with message

In the recent past, there have been several instances where humans and wildlife have come close. From animals entering in a hotel to people stopping the traffic for the animals to cross the road safely, many such instances go viral on social media. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma produces another gem on the mic with '35th-36th' birthday counter, leaves commentator flummoxed

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians bounced back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Mumbai on Sunday. Read more

5 beverages to boost iron levels

Looking for love that lasts? Try slow dating

For many of us, dating can feel like a whirlwind of swipes, likes and fleeting connections. Read more

Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to 'break' an arranged marriage in this zany comedy

In the upcoming comedy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a master matchmaker and wedding planner named Jogi Pratap who can get through any wedding and make it a success with a little bit of jugaad (creative problem-solving). Read more

Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news rohit sharma
