Evening brief: NDMA on potential risk to Uttarkashi trapped workers, Kharge on EC notice to Rahul; and all latest news

A senior member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday warned the masses against putting pressure on the rescue teams with their expectations of a hasty rescue of the 41 workers trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi. Lt General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, addressing a press conference, pointed out that the trapped workers and the rescuers are at equal risk and expecting the rescue operation to be completed in the “next two hours” exerts pressure on the latter. Dig deeper

An ambulance arrives at the tunnel where workers are trapped after the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi(REUTERS)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the party will reply to the Election Commission notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, the poll panel issued a show cause notice to Gandhi over his ‘jaibkatra’ (pickpocket), ‘panauti’ (bad omen) and loan-waiver jibes at the prime minister. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Bill Gates envisions a future where technology, while not replacing humans, could usher in a three-day work week Dig deeper

Anahat Singh scripted history on Thursday, becoming the youngest title winner at the Senior National Squash Championships Dig deeper

India News

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed India would have won the World Cup if the final match was played either in Kolkata or Mumbai. Dig deeper

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that India lost the match against the Aussies because it was played on former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Three people were killed and five were injured in Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson on Thursday Dig deeper

Paris will not be ready for the Olympics and Paralympics in terms of transport and sheltering the homeless, city mayor Anne Hidalgo has said. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Amid reports of Rohit Sharma making it clear about not playing T20Is, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said he would like to see both Rohit and Virat Kohli play the T20 World Cup slated to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America in June next year. Rohit led India to the final of the recently concluded ODI World Cup on the back of a record 10 victories on the trot. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan shot for their upcoming films in the same studio after 21 years. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Lyca Productions shared a bunch of photos as the veteran actors met each other in the studio. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

There are two types of oral rinses: cosmetic and therapeutic where cosmetic mouthwashes temporarily help with bad breath, leaving behind a pleasant minty sensation so your mouth feels and smells fresher. On the other hand, therapeutic mouthwashes are available over-the-counter at your local drugstore by prescription, depending on the formulation which generally are more concentrated to fight plaque buildup, cavities and boost your oral hygiene. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

